Ripon Grammar School students return to the stage to perform much-loved musical Beauty and the Beast

Around 100 students, aged 11 to 18, have come together to put on a sensational production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast over four nights.

Michael Barker, Director of music at Ripon Grammar School, said students were thrilled to be involved in such a large-scale event after a two-year gap: “Students are bringing a lot of energy to the stage, as well as a renewed sense of community after the impact of the pandemic.”

A much-loved favourite, Beauty and the Beast may well be a tale as old as time but, in the hands of Ripon Grammar School students, it’s infused with their unique 21st century energy.

Ripon Grammar School students return to the stage after two years to perform much-loved musical Beauty and the Beast

Mr Barker added: “The costumes and set are amazing. We have a really talented cast and there are lots of big numbers with so many students taking part – everyone is so enthusiastic.

In addition to the cast of actors, singers and dancers, 24 students will be performing in the live orchestra and 17 are responsible for lighting, props, stage management, make-up and costumes.

The musical tells the story of the beautiful, bookish Belle who trades her liberty for that of her father when she agrees to take his place as the prisoner of a great Beast who, in reality, is a bewitched prince.

Mr Baker added: “It’s a show most students have grown up with, so it’s very popular and most people know it well. It’s sure to lift everyone’s spirits."

Neive Zenner, who shares the role of Belle with Tehya Sutton, is particularly enjoying working with a live 24-piece orchestra.

She said: "It is definitely the highlight of our school year, especially since this is my last.

"Everyone is really excited, especially the younger students who haven't had the chance to do something like this before."

Tehya, 17, from Ripon, added: "It's fantastic to finally perform after nearly two years of being unable to.

"I'm happy to be leaving on a high note of getting the lead role in my last year."

Tristan Paris, who plays Gaston, an arrogant egotist who has his sights set on marrying Belle, said being a part of such a major production was a tremendous experience.

He said: “It will be a relief to finally see our hard efforts come to fruition, and give me a lasting memory of my last major performance at Ripon Grammar School.

“With all the misery of Covid and its consequences, while there's certainly a pressure to be the best now more than ever, it will just be nice to finally have the smaller pieces of normal life at RGS back in place."

Beauty and the Beast will take place in the main hall at Ripon Grammar School from Tuesday March 22 till Friday March 25, starting at 7.30pm.