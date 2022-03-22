Fuse lit ahead of Harrogate's sensational three-night Valley Gardens Fire and Light Experience

Being produced by Harrogate International Festivals, the town centre park will give way to dazzling displays and trails which celebrate the elements of fire and water.

For The Fire and Light Experience – a trail of blaze and brilliance through the Valley Gardens - HIF has teamed up Culture Creative, who specialise in creating spectacular shows in heritage and landscape settings, and whose clients include Kew Gardens, Blenheim Palace, The National Trust and English Heritage.

Zoe Bottrell, Managing Director Culture Creative, said: “We are delighted to be working with Harrogate Festivals on this event.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fuse has been lit ahead of a sensational three-night Fire and Light Experience at Harrogate's Valley Gardens

"Culture Creative has been producing light trails worldwide for over ten years, and our fire gardens are a key part of every trail we create.

“We hope that audiences of all ages will visit the gardens next weekend and enjoy this unique event which combines spectacular lighting design, with primitive fire sculptures, and brilliant performances from some of the best fire artists in the UK.”

Police appeal for information following graffiti on gravestones in Ripon

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching our 2022 Festival Season with our Fire and Light Experience.

“Culture Creative are masters at delivering stunning visual displays in large, outdoor settings, and they are now adding The Valley Gardens to their impressive list of locations, which includes some of the most famous gardens in the UK, America and Australia.

“I’d like to thank Harrogate Borough Council and Harrogate BID for their support, and without trying to jinx anything, the weather forecast is looking great for the three nights of The Fire and Light Experience – a trail of blaze and brilliance through the Valley Gardens.”

Harrogate International Festivals is best-known for its summer season of international music, and producing the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, alongside a host of events across the year including Berwins Salon North, chamber coffee concerts, and the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.