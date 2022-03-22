Harrogate school children host United for Ukraine peace walk

Pupils, teachers, parents and carers all walked together from the school, along Skipton Road to St John’s Church on Bilton Lane, stopping for prayers, before returning to school to gather for a final prayer.

The children were also dressed in blue and yellow as part of a non-uniform day, where money raised was donated to UNICEF's appeal to protect the children in Ukraine.

Pupils also took part in a number of activities during the day and are making a hall display to help keep the people of Ukraine in their thoughts and prayers and as a symbol of unity.

Children from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Harrogate hosted a peace walk on Monday as part of their ‘United for Ukraine’ day

Rachel Rouse, Acting Headteacher at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, said: "As a Catholic school community, we want to support the people of Ukraine in any way we can.

"Many of our families in school have friends and relatives who live near the Ukrainian border and are experiencing first-hand the atrocity that is happening.