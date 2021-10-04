Poetry Festival at Ripon Library

The fourth annual Ripon Poetry Festival will start at the city’s library on Thursday October 7.

It will see a cheese and wine launch-party at 7pm, with an open mic, hosted by Darlington’s Vane Women poetry collective. And Ripon will host a poetry workshop for children about rhythm and rhyme with poet and children’s writer Andy Croft, on Saturday, October 9, 11am.

Reserve a places at www.riponpoetryfestival.co.uk

The events are highlights of Libraries Month which sees North Yorkshire libraries celebrate National Poetry Day on October 7 and see a series of events to celebrate the county’s much-loved libraries.

From October, titles from the 2021 National Poetry Day collection will be displayed at Ripon and Harrogate and are available to request and borrow from all libraries.

County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “We are pleased to support National Poetry Day as it is a chance to promote poetry to new audiences.

“Last year the coronavirus restrictions meant we had to celebrate the day virtually so our staff and volunteers are very excited to welcome people back into our buildings safely.”