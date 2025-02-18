Harrogate arts tradition continues as the curtain goes up on Pannal's annual panto

A Harrogate theatrical institution is returning this week promising fun for all the family.

Half term in Pannal would not be complete without the Pannal Players annual pantomime and this year is no exception.

Running from Wednesday, February 19 to Saturday, February 22 at 7.30pm in Pannal Village Hall, Cinderella will see a number of cast members taking part in their first Pannal panto, alongside regulars and returning faces.

This year’s production is written by Dave Cluderay and directed by Sarah Rhodes.

It is Dave’s first time with Pannal Players although audiences at Rossett Acre’s pantomimes will be familiar with his writing.

This is also Sarah’s first directorial role at Pannal following in the footsteps of her mother Sue Law

Chair of Pannal Players, Michael Newby, said: “The Pannal pantomime has been going for nearly 40 years and has always been a family affair with more than one generation of a number of families taking part since the beginning.

"This year is no different with families represented both on stage and amongst the production team.”

Pannal Players have supported a number of very good cause over the years via the panto, namely the Teenage and Young Adult cancer service at St James’ Hospital in Leeds, in memory of Joanna Luty, a former member of the group.

Last year, Pannal Players presented a cheque for £5,000 towards the work of the cancer unit at Leeds.

Tickets for Cinderella are available online from https://buytickets.at/pannalplayers

Or purchase in person at Pannal Post Office.