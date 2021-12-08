Revealed: Leeds Festival headliners for 2022 will include Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Rage Against The Machine, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion and Bring Me The Horizon will be joined by the most exciting talent in rock, indie, alternative, hip-hop and dance including Wolf Alice, Glass Animals, Enter Shikari, Joy Crookes, Little Simz, Run The Jewels, Fever 333, Pale Waves with even more yet to be announced.

The three-day festival takes place on 26-28 August 2022 on Leeds’ legendary Bramham Park.

Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic said: “With so many amazing acts set to play, Reading and Leeds is set to return as the ultimate festival weekend of the summer: defining the sounds of modern ground breaking music. I cannot wait.”

Since first telling the world “don’t believe the hype”, Arctic Monkeys captured the musical zeitgeist and changed the course of guitar music forever.

From a self-released EP to becoming one of the biggest bands of the new millennium, no one captures the adrenaline-fuelled ups and downs of nights out, heartbreak, and lust like the Sheffield quartet. Ironic and iconic in equal measure, Arctic Monkeys’ meteoric albums and performances only get sharper and smarter.

Playing in the UK for the first time since 2018’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ tour, they are set for a hero’s welcome as they make their triumphant return to headline the main stage in 2022.

Dave has cemented himself as a bona-fide generational talent at the top of rap’s apex. At only 23 years old and having won nearly every major UK musical accolade possible, he can now count being the youngest ever solo artist to headline Reading and Leeds as another triumph. Dave’s gift is making the inner-city struggles of young people and immigrants universal, through personal storytelling and incredible wordplay.

With a trick bag of fan favourites like Location, Funky Friday, Thiago Silva and fresh off the release of new album ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’, Dave is ready to step fully into his star moment.

Rage Against The Machine formed in 1991, rising to acclaim with their fiercely anti-establishment sound merging hip hop, punk and thrash.

To date, the band have sold over 16 million records, and are one of the loudest voices in modern music. In times of political hardship, Rage Against The Machine have never been afraid to speak their minds or point a finger at injustice, their previous Reading and Leeds performances have gone down in history – and next year’s headline slot will be no different.

With timeless singles such as Killing In the Name and Guerilla Radio in their repertoire that still resonate with the masses in 2022, the Los Angeles legends are set for an unmissable performance.

General sale tickets will go on sale from 9am on Friday, December 10 at www.leedsfestival.com/tickets

Leeds Festival 2022 ine-up so far...

Arctic Monkeys

Arrdee

Bastille

Bring Me the Horizon

Circa Waves

Chloe Moriondo

Dave

Denzel Curry

Fever 333

Fontaines D.C.

Glass Animals

Griff

Halsey

Hybrid Minds

Jack Harlow

Joy Crookes

Jxdn

Kid Brunswick

Little Simz

Megan Thee Stallion

Madison Beer

Måneskin

Pale Waves

Pink Pantheress

Polo G

Rage Against the Machine

Run The Jewels

Tai Verdes

Wallows

Wilkinson