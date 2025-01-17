Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Provocative, controversial and still making waves - 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP 🎶🎤

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2025 marks the 25th anniversary of Eminem's album The Marshall Mathers LP.

The album cemented the rapper's status as one of the most influential musicians of the 21st century.

While the album saw commercial and critical success, it also sparked a wave of controversies and moral panics.

Music festival rumours seem to all feature one name in particular who many feel is long overdue a return to the United Kingdom - Eminem.

2025 would mark seven years since the rapper performed in the United Kingdom (although Setlist.FM suggests otherwise), and owing to the success of his most recent album, The Death of Slim Shady, many are hoping that Marshall Mathers tour the United Kingdom in 2025.

Or at the very least perform at Glastonbury this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though Sir Rod Stewart has earned the ‘Legends’ slot at this year’s festival, that’s not stopped Neil Young, a huge influence on the music scene, from performing; and with 2025 marking the 25th anniversary of his third album, The Marshall Mathers LP, it would seem rather apt for the Oscar-winner to perform at one of Europe’s biggest music festivals.

Indeed, it’s been a quarter of a century since the release of an album that cemented Eminem’s status as one of the most important artists of his generation, but one that also had parents across the world panicking about what their teenager was listening to.

So let’s take a trip down memory lane, to a time where frosted tips and wallet chains were the height of fashion, and look back at The Marshall Mathers LP.

The recording and release of The Marshall Mathers LP

2025 marks the 25th anniversary of Eminem's controversial, critically acclaimed album, The Marshall Mathers LP | Getty Images

The recording of The Marshall Mathers LP was marked by a two-month "creative binge" where Eminem worked in marathon studio sessions, often lasting up to 20 hours. The album's music was largely written spontaneously, with Eminem often drawing inspiration from impromptu moments in the studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Produced once again by Dr. Dre, with contributions from Mel-Man and Bass Brothers, some tracks evolved unexpectedly in the studio; Stan, for example, emerged merely from a sample of Dido’s Thank You. The recording also highlighted the album’s transition from the more chaotic Slim Shady LP to a more introspective exploration of Eminem’s personal life, fame, and relationships.

It felt like while the Slim Shady LP was based on the life of the ‘character’ Slim Shady, listeners were now listening to the man behind the moniker or, to quote the rapper himself, “the Real Slim Shady.”

As the record approached release, expectations were high, with some speculating it could break sales records. The success of The Marshall Mathers LP would ultimately exceed even those ambitious predictions, but not without stirring controversy over its provocative lyrics.

Chart-topping success and critical acclaim

The Marshall Mathers LP not only achieved immense commercial success but also garnered widespread critical acclaim, solidifying Eminem's place in the pantheon of hip-hop legends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Released in 2000, the album quickly made its mark, selling 1.78 million copies in its first week and breaking records for the fastest-selling studio album in U.S. history at that time. It outpaced the previous record holder, Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle (1993), by selling twice as many copies in its opening week.

Over the next month, The Marshall Mathers LP continued to dominate the charts, selling a total of 3.65 million copies in its first four weeks, becoming one of the few albums to surpass 500,000 copies sold for four consecutive weeks. It spent eight weeks at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200, ranking it among the top hip-hop albums in terms of chart longevity.

The album’s singles also made a significant impact; The Real Slim Shady became Eminem’s biggest hit at the time, peaking at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping the UK Singles Chart. The second single, The Way I Am, reached number eight on the UK Singles Chart and number 58 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the third single, Stan, reached number one in both the UK and Australia.

The album's commercial success was matched by critical praise, earning a Metacritic score of 78/100 from 21 reviews. Major outlets like Rolling Stone, Melody Maker and NME praised its bold style and complex lyrics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, not all reviews were entirely glowing with publications like Slant Magazine and Q criticising the album's controversial themes, particularly its use of homophobic language and violent imagery.

Despite these criticisms, The Marshall Mathers LP was awarded numerous accolades, including the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Album and the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Controversies, censorship, and moral panic

But with all the accolades the album was receiving, it was also creating an equal amount of controversy in its wake due to its themes of misogyny and violence.

Lynne Cheney, wife of then-Vice President Dick Cheney, voiced her condemnation at a U.S. Senate hearing, accusing Eminem of promoting "violence of the most degrading kind against women." Her remarks, targeting the lyrics of "Kill You," called for a tighter regulation on music containing violent content, suggesting that the music industry should implement age restrictions for such albums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Canada, Ontario Attorney General Jim Flaherty called for Eminem to be stopped at the border, accusing the rapper of advocating violence against women. Although Flaherty's objections were met with significant backlash from Eminem's fans, who defended his right to free speech, the incident highlighted the global controversy surrounding the album.

Despite these criticisms, some artists came to Eminem's defence. Johnny Cash, in a 2001 interview, pointed out that violence had long been a theme in music, citing the 19th-century folk song Jesse James as an example.

Cash argued that popular culture had long included violent themes without encouraging real-world violence, noting that no one had ever re-enacted the murder in his own song Folsom Prison Blues.

The controversy was not limited to politicians and academics. Eminem's feud with pop star Christina Aguilera over a line in The Real Slim Shady, in which he insulted her personal life. Aguilera wasn’t the only pop star under fire though, with shots taken at Backstreet Boys, N’Sync and even Fred Durst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been the legacy The Marshall Mathers LP left on music?

The album played a huge role in shaping the cultural landscape of its time and left a lasting impact on future artists - rappers such as Tyler, the Creator, Kendrick Lamar, and Juice WRLD have all cited the album and Eminem as an influence. Lamar in particular cited Eminem as an influence in shaping his approach to storytelling and rhyme schemes.

Critically, The Marshall Mathers LP has received extensive accolades over the years, appearing in numerous "greatest albums of all time" lists, including Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums and Time's 100 Greatest Albums.

Even 25 years later, the album still has a huge impact, sparking conversations about free speech, violence in media, and the role of artists in shaping public views. Its lasting influence shows just how much of a cultural storm it created.

Here’s hoping he performs at Glastonbury to celebrate the anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are your memories of Eminem and the release of The Marshall Mathers LP 25 years ago, or what was your favourite album that was released in 2000? Leave a comment to let us know or check out Lauren Jack’s piece on songs that turn 25 in 2025.