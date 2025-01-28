The most romantic breaks to book this Valentine’s Day

Nowhere does romance quite like Paris or the Maldives.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, there’s nowhere better to celebrate than the city of love: Paris. And with five chic hotels in the romance capital, citizenM is the place to stay in style, yet on a budget.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests can stay at the heart of where Parisians live, walk and shop and explore the unshakeable romance of the city, before returning to the comfort of citizenM for a great night’s sleep.

Stay on the most famous street in the world at the Paris Champs-Élysées hotel, located amongst the Arc de Triomphe, Place de la Concorde and Galleries Lafayette, where guests enjoy a glass of champagne on the rooftop bar, cloudM, against the iconic backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Feel the pulse of Paris where fashion, finance and culture meet at the Paris Opera hotel, soak up panoramic views from the centre of Paris at Paris Gare de Lyon or opt for the convenience of Paris Charles de Gaulle, where guests can turn a stop over into a sleepover, just a short walk from terminal 3. Meanwhile, citizenM Paris La Défense, lies in in Europe's largest business district next to Europe’s biggest shopping mall.

Rooms from €109 per night, to book and find out more, click here.

If you’re looking to head further afield, a trip to the Maldives is the ultimate, once in a lifetime destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nestled in the azure waters of the Indian Ocean, CROSSROADS Maldives is the archipelago’s first and only multi-island integrated destination, a one-of-a-kind setting for an unforgettable romantic escape in paradise. Home to three beautiful five star resorts, a 30-berth quay, endless retail and dining options from world-class chefs, unique excursions and blissful spa offerings, CROSSROADS is the ideal romantic setting, also offering weddings, honeymoons, vow renewals and proposal packages, to suit every style.

Whether it’s an idyllic celebration at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, a music-fuelled holiday to remember at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, or a traditional Maldivian experience at The Marina, CROSSROADS is the perfect host for the most magical memories.

SAii i do at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton…

SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton makes the dream romantic break a reality. Home to 198 boho chic rooms, including overwater villas and suites with pools and direct beach access, plus Lèn Be Well - the first free-standing double-story Maldives spa and wellness complex, offering a dedicated menu of romantic couples treatments. If a wedding might be on the horizon, SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton offers diverse selection of indoor and outdoor settings, with ideal venues for both intimate and extravagant celebrations - from banquet hall to marquee, or beachside amidst breathtaking vistas of Maldivian blue sea, such as SAii Beach Club or Lagoon Beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A celebration fit for a rockstar at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives…

A must-visit for lovers of adventure and rock and roll, romance at the iconic Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is far from ordinary. The 178-villa resort has music flowing through every corner, plus an in-room menu of Fender guitars and even a water slide check-in experience. For a moment away from the action, the Rock Spa is a haven of serenity with treatments for couples, perfect for any romantic celebration.

Dive into love at SO/ Maldives…

Nestled on an idyllic private island, SO/ is an avant-garde island resort with a statement collection of 80 beachfront and over-water villas, each complete with a private pool and deck offering panoramic views of the turquoise Emboodhoo Lagoon, perfect for a secluded romantic getaway.

The luxury resort is also home to a serene wellness camp and state of the art spa, plus Lazuli, a bohemian beach club offering a poolside dining menu, cocktails and laidback beats from sunrise to sunset. The dreamy romantic escape can be elevated with starlit beach dinners, intimate champagne floating breakfast and sensory indulgence at the island runway.

Rooms from $299 USD per night inc. breakfast at Saii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton.