Forty thousand visitors to arrive this weekend as gates open for Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2025

A total of 40,000 visitors are expected to flock to Harrogate as this year’s Spring Flower Show is launched today.

Organised by the North of England Horticultural Society, the event will run for four days at the Great Yorkshire Events Centre from April 24 to April 27.

Highlights of the Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2025 will include the spectacular Grand Floral Hall featuring displays of stunning spring blooms, inspiring Show Gardens and Creative Borders and the biggest exhibition of creative floral art in the UK.

The run-up to this popular event saw ‘floral sorceress’ Ewa Mawdsley turn up at the venue to sprinkle a little magic with the help of an award-winning Harrogate florists.

Floral sorceress Ewa Mawdsley casts a spell ahead with the help of Harrogate florist Helen James at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show which runs for four days from today. (Picture contributed)

Bedecked in flowers and foliage, Ewa wove her magic over a bubbling bloom-filled cauldron to reflect one of the floral art themes at this year’s show - Swords & Sorcery: Fantasy Heroes.

The mystical masterpiece was designed by Harrogate florist Helen James and her colleague Laura Pannitt and included alliums, artichokes, achillea and asparagus fern.

Harrogate Spring Flower Show is open daily 9.30am to 5pm.

Factfile: North of England Horticultural Society

The North of England Horticultural Society (NEHS) is a charity dedicated to promoting and supporting horticulture in the north of England.

Its first Spring show was staged in 1920 and provided northern growers with their own platform, independent of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

The Autumn Flower Show was launched in the 1970s as the Great Autumn Flower Show.

Both shows have since become pivotal events in the national horticultural calendar with the Spring event heralding the start of the gardening season and the Autumn show celebrating the season's successes.

The NEHS hosts the Spring Flower Show and the Autumn Flower Show every year.

The Autumn show is held at Newby Hall and Gardens, Ripon.

Attracting a combined audience of around 70,000 visitors annually, the Harrogate Spring and Autumn Flower Shows showcase the very best in gardening and horticulture.

In 2023 the NEHS provided more than £350k of charitable support to horticulture from ticket sales for the combined Harrogate Flower Shows.