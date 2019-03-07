Everything you need to know about the Harrogate beer festival

Excitement is building for the 29th Harrogate Charity Beer Festival this week - a popular event which has helped to raise more than £500,000 for dozens of local charities over the years.

Update: Latest Harrogate roadworks revealed

The event’s rising profile and success is expected to deliver another great boost to seven important causes in the Harrogate district: Carers’ Resource, Open Country, Saint Michael’s Hospice, Harrogate Homeless Project, Vision Support, Supporting Older People and Time Together.

This year’s festival takes place at The Crown Hotel today, (Thursday), Friday, and Saturday. With over 40 different keg and cask beers, ciders, gin and wine to choose from, organisers Harrogate Round Table are hoping for a bumper turnout.

Event organiser and Harrogate Round Table member Josh Lawson, said: “It is a fantastic event for Harrogate and the wider community, with the proceeds going towards great causes and we look forward to seeing lots of people supporting this great event. We would also like to say a huge thank you to our generous sponsors this year.”

The festival will serve up a wide range of rustic food provided by Crackerjack BBQ, and live music including returning favourites White Van Man, fronted by Emmerdale star Tony Audenshaw.

Join Archie's Army: Help an inspirational Harrogate boy to raise awareness of his life-threatening condition

The event kicks off with a Yorkshire Brewery night, 7pm to 11.30pm today, Thursday. There will be a sponsors-only session on Friday, 1pm to 6pm, followed by public entrance 7pm to midnight, with a full selection of live music and the return of the Slingsby’s gin room is on from 9pm.

Saturday starts with a Six Nations afternoon session, 1pm to 6pm, where round four of the tournament will be shown on the big screens - Scotland v Wales at 2.15pm, and England v Italy at 4.45pm, followed by a short food break.

Guests will be then be treated to a music evening from 7pm until midnight. Tickets for the festival can be pre-ordered online from £9.99, which includes one free drink, but tickets will also be available to buy on the door each night, subject to availability.

For more information about the event, visit: click here, or email info@harrogatebeerfestival.co.uk