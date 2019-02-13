Council pledge: Harrogate's wrecked trees will be replaced

Harrogate Borough Council has reacted to Storm Erik by pledging to replace all the trees lost in the mini cyclone.

Last weekend’s major storm, which saw gusts of up to the 80mph and heavy rain batter parts of Britain, may not have been on the same scale as ‘The Great Storm of 1987’ but the strong wind and rain which swept through the UK did impact on Harrogate.

At least three trees were uprooted on the Stray during the extreme weather conditions; one on the West Park facing the parade of shops, and two on the paths across the Stray near the Tewit Well.

Along with at least three trees uprooted on the Stray, the strong gusts also wreaked havoc on Belmont Field in Starbeck where a major tree was felled.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Borough Council said: “Our policy is to replace on a 2:1 ratio, two trees for every one lost.

“All the trees lost during Storm Erik will be replaced this winter.”

Harrogate Borough Council, which has planted a total of 78 trees in the past year, is responsible for maintaining hundreds of thousands of trees in public parks and spaces in the Harrogate area.

The cyclone was the first named storm of the year for both Ireland and Britain and was named as ‘Erik’ by weather services last Thursday after it arrived on a collision course with Ireland’s west coast.