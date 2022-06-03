What Jubilee events are on in Harrogate today and where is the dog show being held?

After a lovely warm Thursday, the weather is set for more sunny spells across the district as celebrations continue for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

While there are many, many events being organised across the region by our residents, the official celebrations - organised by Destination Harrogate, Harrogate Borough Council and Harrogate BID - are taking place on West Park Stray and in Valley Gardens.

Hundreds of people took their picnics to the parks on Thursday as Harrogate celebrated the Jubilee at 'Jubilee Square' and Valley Gardens

Hundreds of people enjoyed a picnic in the parks yesterday as they were entertained with big screen footage of the Trooping the Colour, various music entertainers and funfair rides in the gardens.

The highlight of day two will undoubtedly be the Jubilee Dog Show being held at the West Park Stray 'Jubilee Square' at 2pm, held in partnership with Your Harrogate Radio.

This is a first-come-first-served event and the numbers will be limited, so you are urged to get there early if you wish to show off your dog and their talents.

Events are planned throughout today and then through the weekend as the four day Jubilee party continues through to Sunday evening.

The 'Jubilee Square' stage will host the eagerly-awaited dog show on Friday at 2pm as day two of the celebrations offers great fun for all the family.

Here is what is planned...

JUBILEE SQUARE:

Friday, June 3

* 11am: On the Big Screen: Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral

* 2pm: Jubilee Dog Show

* 4pm: Music - Ben & George

* 5pm: Mastermind Quiz

Saturday, June 4

* 11am: Wellbeing morning with White Rose College of Beauty

* 1pm: On the Big Screen: Royal Family go to Epsom Downs Derby and Harrogate Races

* 5pm: Mastermind Quiz

* 7pm: On the Big Screen: Platinum Party at the Palace

Sunday, June 5

* 12pm: The Big Jubilee Picnic with DJ Mark Green

* 3pm: On the Big Screen: Walt Disney’s Encanto

* 5pm: On the Big Screen: The Greatest Showman

For more information about what is happening across the weekend, visit https://bit.ly/38fEqEY

VALLEY GARDENS:

The Valley Gardens have a fun-filled four-day free event for everyone to enjoy and here is what is planned across the weekend:

Friday, June 3

* 10am: Official Opening

* 10am and 1pm: Pantasy Steel band (various locations)

* 11am - 12pm: Live Performance from Harrogate Operatic Players, Ripon Operatic Players, Phoenix Players and St Andrew’s Players - ‘songs from the shows’

Saturday, June 4

* 10am - 1pm: Pantasy Steel Band in the Bandstand

Sunday, June 5

* 11am - 12pm: Knot Another Choir live on the Bandstand

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am till 6pm, there will be an Artisan Market, Fairground Rides, Climbing Wall and Character Meet and Greet, as well as Face Painting, Juggling Shows, Magic Shows and a Mini Disco throughout the day in various locations across the Gardens.