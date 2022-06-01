What is the weather forecast like across the Harrogate district over the Platinum Jubilee weekend?

After an unsettled start to the week, the weather is now becoming mostly dry and increasingly warm by day, but with a continued chance of showers as we head into the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Temperatures for the Jubilee weekend will start rather cool in northern areas, while closer to average for the time of year further south.

From Thursday, things look likely to settle down for most, with good periods of dry and fine weather.

What will the weather be like across the Harrogate district over the Platinum Jubilee weekend?

From Saturday evening, there is still a good deal of uncertainty with regards to the forecast, however settled weather is on the cards for most with patchy cloud and sunny spells, especially in the north.

Dan Rudman, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “Some may see an unsettled start to the long weekend, however it will be much more settled for many, with plenty of dry weather and good spells of sunshine.

"Temperatures could reach 26°C in the south on Friday, although this will likely be the warmest day and later in the weekend the highest temperatures are likely to be in the north-west.

“A plume of warm air, currently across the continent, then pushes north over the UK through the weekend.

"However, there is uncertainty on how far north it will stretch with the latest outlook suggesting it will bring a spell of showers to southern areas from Saturday which could turn heavy and possibly thundery at times.

"Although there will also be some breaks in the cloud even here, and northern areas are most likely to stay fine and dry."

But what will the weather be like across the Harrogate district this weekend?

Today (June 1)

A dry and bright start, with sunny spells

However, showers will soon break out widely in the afternoon, some will be heavy with the risk of hail and thunder in places

Feeling warm in the sunshine, with light winds

Maximum temperature - 17°C

Pollen - Low

Tomorrow (June 2)

After a locally chilly start, it will be a largely dry day, with sunny spells

Chance of a few isolated showers

Feeling warmer than of late, with light winds.

Maximum temperature - 21°C

Pollen - Medium

Friday (June 3)

Fine and dry, with warm sunny spells and light winds

Maximum temperature - 17°C

Pollen - Low

Saturday (June 4)

Fine and dry, with warm sunny spells and breezy winds

Maximum temperature - 15°C

Pollen - Low

Sunday (June 5)

Probably staying largely dry, with warm sunny spells

Maximum temperature - 16°C

Pollen - Low