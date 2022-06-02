Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Residents and visitors to Harrogate enjoy first day of celebrations

Four days of free family fun has began today which thanks to Destination Harrogate and Harrogate BID, has seen the West Park Stray transformed into a family-friendly fun-fest to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Also taking place tomorrow until Sunday, there will be live music, family films and live broadcast's of the main events taking place in London.

It's not just the West Park Stray that has been transformed, the Valley Gardens will also host a weekend full of fun with a mix of live open-air music, family entertainment and activities, demonstrations and fairground rides.

Hundreds of residents and visitors have been enjoying the first day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Harrogate residents and visitors to the town have been enjoying the atmosphere as we mark Her Majesty The Queen becoming the first British Monarch to celebrate 70 years of service.

Gordon and Anne Buckley, from Huddersfield said: “We’ve really enjoyed it today, it’s been really good.

“We’ve listened to the children singing and saw the fly-past from down in London on the big screen which was really good to see.

“We also particularly enjoyed the music from the ukelle band with music from our era."

The Granville family watching Trooping the Colour amongst the picnics in the Jubilee Square on West Park Stray

Mark and Norma Sinclair, along with their friends Dee and Colin Sturges, came well equipped for the celebrations on the Stray, with plenty of prosecco to go around.

Mark, from Harrogate, said: “It’s been an amazing day.

“We’ve dressed up, Harrogate have put on a great show and it was lovely to see our Queen on the big screen and listen to the school singing.

“It’s been a lovely environment to be part of and I have to say, Harrogate has surpassed itself, it has been amazing."

Dee, also from Harrogate, added: “It’s been amazing and it’s been so exciting to be part of the special celebrations.

“The Queen is such a special lady.”

Mama Doreen's are offering a special 1950s Inspired Jubilee Afternoon Tea until June 6, with live performers to entertain guests and make it an experience to remember.

They are also offering an afternoon tea delivery service, where people can order and they deliver it down to the Stray where all of the exciting events are taking place.

Ian Pilcher, from Mama Doreeen's, said: “We’ve been enjoying the vibe and the atmosphere down at Jubilee Square and we’re really pleased to be involved with the celebrations."