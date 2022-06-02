19 pictures of Harrogate residents as they enjoy the opening day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Here are some pictures from our photographer Gerard Binks who was out and about at both the 'Jubilee Square' site on West Park Stray and also the Valley Gardens.
Watching the Trooping the Colour on the big screens at the Jubilee Square in Harrogate.
Photo: Gerard Binks
Crowds gathered to watch the Jubilee entertainment at Valley Gardens on Thursday.
Photo: Gerard Binks
Mama Doreen's were selling special Jubilee afternoon teas for the picnic-goers at Jubilee Square.
Photo: Gerard Binks
Rule Britannia as picnic goers fly the flag on the opening day of the Jubilee Square celebrations.
Photo: Gerard Binks