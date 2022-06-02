19 pictures of Harrogate residents as they enjoy the opening day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations are well and truly underway in Harrogate, with people packing up their picnics and enjoying the entertainment at both 'Jubilee Square' and the Valley Gardens.

Hundreds of residents have been enjoying the opening day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Harrogate.

By Matt Reeder
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 5:02 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 5:05 pm

Here are some pictures from our photographer Gerard Binks who was out and about at both the 'Jubilee Square' site on West Park Stray and also the Valley Gardens.

1. Harrogate Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Watching the Trooping the Colour on the big screens at the Jubilee Square in Harrogate.

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. Harrogate Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Crowds gathered to watch the Jubilee entertainment at Valley Gardens on Thursday.

Photo: Gerard Binks

3. Harrogate Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Mama Doreen's were selling special Jubilee afternoon teas for the picnic-goers at Jubilee Square.

Photo: Gerard Binks

4. Harrogate Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Rule Britannia as picnic goers fly the flag on the opening day of the Jubilee Square celebrations.

Photo: Gerard Binks

HarrogateQueenHundreds
