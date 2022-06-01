An easy step-by-step cheat's guide to making the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pudding thanks to The Yorkshire Hotel in Harrogate

The official pudding of the Queen’s Jubilee festivities is Jemma Melvin’s lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle, which beat 5,000 other desserts.

Her dish was named the winner of BBC One’s The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years In The Baking after a unanimous decision by the judges, who included Dame Mary Berry and Monica Galetti.

The trifle, which was inspired by the 31-year-old copywriter’s grandparents – as well as Her Majesty – will go down in British royal culinary history alongside coronation chicken and Victoria sponge.

If you fancy making it yourself at home, here is a step-by-step simple cheat’s recipe that cuts out the hassle of making the sponge from scratch and makes it easier for you to WOW your guests at your party this weekend.

You will need:

- Gin Glass

- x1 Swiss Roll

- 250g Vanilla Custard

- 150g Mandarin Jelly

- 100g Amaretti Biscuits (crushed)

- 300ml Whipped Cream

- 400g White Chocolate

- 100g Candied Peel

Before starting, melt the white chocolate and spread thickly in a dish lined with baking paper, then scatter the candied peel on top and put in the fridge to set and when set, break into shards.

To watch Darren making the pudding, head to https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/food-and-drink/how-to-make-the-queens-platinum-jubilee-pudding-without-the-fuss-thanks-to-the-yorkshire-hotel-in-harrogate-3713947

1. Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pudding Slice the Swiss roll into one-inch slices, enough to place upright around the bottom of the glass Photo: Lucy Chappell Photo Sales

2. Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pudding Place the Swiss roll slices upright around the bottom of the glass, with swirls visible Photo: Lucy Chappell Photo Sales

3. Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pudding Using a table spoon, layer four spoonful's of vanilla custard on top of the Swiss roll (or more if you want) Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4. Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pudding Spoon the cool mandarin jelly on top of the layer of vanilla custard to fill in the gaps and add some vibrant colour Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales