Get your skates on and book your slot for Harrogate’s new outdoor ice rink this Christmas

An outdoor ice-skating rink will be located in Harrogate’s Crescent Gardens from 2 December to 3 January and promises to be a hugely popular addition to this year’s festivities, which have been co-ordinated by Destination Harrogate.

Excitement is already building for families to enjoy a whizz around in the open-air.

Never-before-seen in Harrogate, the ice-rink will host a number of different sessions on the rink, including parent and toddler friendly sessions, school sessions and private hire opportunities, plus one-to-one and group lessons.

Bookings have now opened for the Harrogate outdoor ice rink in the Crescent Gardens which opens on December 2

Visitors will be able to hire boots at the rink side before venturing onto the ice for a truly winter wonderland experience.

Tickets are priced at £14 for adults and £13 for children for a 60-minute session, which also includes skate hire.

The new attraction is being provided by Yorkshire-based attractions operator Events by Cynosure, supported by Harrogate Borough Council’s Parks and Environmental Services department.

The company is also providing an Après Ski Bar next to the ice rink, offering seasonal treats and refreshments and festive attractions including a traditional carousel and children’s fairground rides in Crescent Gardens.

John Lowery, Chief Operating Officer, Events by Cynosure, said: “We’re excited to be bringing these new Christmas attractions to Harrogate for both residents and visitors to enjoy, and are expecting to see lots of happy, smiling faces enjoying the fresh air and festive atmosphere.

"I would urge people to book their skating slots as soon as possible, as knowing how popular ice rinks are, we expect the demand will be very high.”

A giant, 32m Ferris wheel will also be part of the festive fun in the heart of Harrogate, and will offer spectacular views of the surrounding area, both during the day and at night time with Christmas lights and illuminations.

This year will also see the return of Harrogate Christmas Fayre, supported by Destination Harrogate and back bigger and better for 2022.

The traditional Christmas market, delivered by Market Place Europe, will take place in the town centre from 2 to 11 December and will offer an eclectic mix of enticing stalls to complement Harrogate’s independent retailers, restaurants, bars and boutique stores.

The Little Bird Made artisan market will take place in Harrogate’s iconic Valley Gardens over the weekends of 3-4 and 10-11 December, offering an enticing selection of crafts and gifts from local traders.

The Candy Cane Express will also be back and will transport festive revellers around Harrogate town centre while the market is on.

Free to ride, the festive road train has been co-funded by Harrogate BID.

John McGivern, Destination Events Manager for Destination Harrogate, said: “Harrogate ice rink is already generating a real buzz amongst our residents and our social media followers who are looking forward to visiting the district this festive season.

"We can look forward to Destination Christmas being even bigger and better this year, and to it providing a fantastic experience that our residents, visitors and local businesses can enjoy.”

To book a skating slot, visit www.harrogateicerink.com/bookings/public-skating/book/