Your Harrogate teams up with TalkTalk to grant Christmas wishes this festive season

The radio station, which is available to listeners on DAB, online and on smart speakers, has launched a competition to give lucky winners that small piece of luxury that they’re unlikely to see under their tree this year.

Alongside TalkTalk, Your Harrogate is calling on residents to send in their one ‘Christmas Wish’ and why they deserve to win.

Adam Daniel, Director of Your Harrogate, said: “We’re so excited to be teaming up with TalkTalk to make Christmas wishes come true.

“Christmas is a time for giving and sharing and we want to give someone in the Harrogate area a festive season to remember.

“We’re asking for people to tell us their ‘Christmas Wish’, whether it’s a special holiday they’ve been dreaming of or maybe a trip to see a distant relative.”

Ben Cooper, Head Of Marketing at TalkTalk, added: “We've loved working with Your Harrogate in the past, and when we heard about their Christmas Wish campaign we simply had to get involved.

“Life is challenging at the moment, and in the run up to Christmas it’s really important for us to support the local communities we work so closely with, whether that's by enabling Harrogate to speed up and spend less on their broadband - or whether it’s by granting a Christmas wish and bringing joy to a family’s festive season.”

Anyone wishing to take part in the Christmas Wish competition should enter via the ‘win page’ on the Your Harrogate website.