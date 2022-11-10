Here are 12 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

We take a look at 12 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Blue
Blue is a seven-year-old Saluki cross who is a really sweet natured boy who is now looking for his forever home. Blue can be a little shy when meeting new people but this does not last long, once he knows you he gets super excited when he sees you. He just needs adopters who will help him gain some experience and enjoy all the world has to offer.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Albert
Albert is a three-year-old Deerhound cross who is a really sweet dog who came to the centre via the local dog warden as he was found in a terrible state. Albert is a very gentle boy and he absolutely loves a fuss and will always lean on you for snuggles. He is looking forward to going on lots of adventures and enjoy being part of a loving family.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Bruce
Bruce is a six-year-old Terrier cross who is a really sweet lad and a cheeky little character. Bruce absolutely loves going out on his walks and sniffing around, enjoying himself. He loves attention and loves saying hello to people he meets out and about.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Luna
Luna is a four-year-old Rotty cross who is a very friendly girl and will always lean in for a fuss and a cuddle. Luna loves spending time with her people and learning new things. She is an active dog who likes to be kept busy and is looking for her forever home where she can flourish and be an amazing pet for someone.
Photo: RSPCA