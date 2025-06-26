Inside two spectacular conversions with original features from Victorian workhouse days

The Old Grain House is on the market at £1, 275,000.

A former Victorian workhouse, that became a grain merchant's offices on the fringe of a North Yorkshire village, has been transformed into two unique homes with stunning original features.

Now for sale and attracting considerable interest, The Grange and The Old Grain House display original brick arches, daylight tunnels and high ceilings, with bespoke, high end, quality fittings.

Priced at £1,475,000 and £1,275,000 respectively, the former Campbell and Penty offices in Great Ouseburn were converted by Croft Developers and The Main Company, as the final part of a wider project that began with Ousegill Business Park then culminated in four residential properties, of which two are now sold.

Both of the latest conversions have impressive multi-purpose garden rooms, ideal for entertaining with bar and barbecue facilities, or equally suited for use as a gym, home office or alternative.

Tom Main, director of The Main Company explained that the garden rooms developed from car ports, as flexible space that was not part of the original plan, but became a main feature of the new homes.

Super-high-spec kitchens, and luxurious bathrooms with huge slipper baths are described by agents GSC Grays as "out of this world".

"Not many properties have this kind of stature - it's unusual to develop an 1850's Victorian workhouse and it's been done to a high standard throughout, there was no skimping,” added Mr Main.

"It's a solid build that's full of character, with lovely brickwork and arches, and an original staircase. The structure is colossal.

Contemporary style with original brickwork and archway in the kitchen in The Grain House.

""We just had to sandblast the staircase, and lacquer the wrought iron spindles and handrails.”

Harriet Naish-Bain, associate director, GSC Grays, said: “The developers have cleverly retained many of the building’s original features, adding real character and individuality. The way they’ve combined these with high quality bespoke interiors is seamless and the result is truly unique."

Great Ouseburn has a thriving community, with a primary school, shop, village hall, sports field, and The Lime Tree Inn public house.

Boroughbridge, then Knaresborough and Harrogate are all within easy striking distance, and there are excellent transport links.

An original staircase in the Grain Store with wrought iron handrails and spindles.

The Grange and The Old Grain House are being sold through GSC Grays’ Boroughbridge office, priced at £1,475,000 and £1,275,000 respectively. Call 01423 590500, or visit www.gscgrays.co.uk