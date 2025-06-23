Inside this unique Grade ll-listed home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Carriage House is a stunning, Grade ll-listed, stone-built semi-detached home set over three floors, that forms part of a private residential estate.

The fully refurbished property with a stunning walled garden has many outstanding features, including a new orangery with a glass atrium roof and large double doors that open to the gardens.

This is entered from the reception hall that has underfloor heated, York stone flags, with opening roof lights and hand-built tall cupboards with glass units.

There are draught sealed unit sash windows throughout, with gas fired central heating.

An inner hall with guest w.c. leads to the contemporary, hand-built breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances, silestone worktops, and an Aga, with a copper sink, display units and barista bar. Ceiling beams and dark slate tiled floors complete the look.

Another central hall has storage.

In the dining room are exposed stone and wood-panelled walls, with a corner stone fireplace, and a fitted, bespoke dresser.

The sitting room with rustic brick walls and ceiling beams, has a stripped wooden floor, a bespoke display unit and shelving.

A deluxe bedroom with a swish en suite, a walk-in cupboard and wardrobes, has balcony doors to an exterior stairway, and a further, double aspect bedroom at this level has a luxury en suite, while a third bedroom also has its own modern shower room.

Above is a self contained, contemporary style level, with a beamed living room with central solid fuel burning stove, a bathroom with claw foot bath and shower, and a bedroom.

Vaulted ceilings, a bespoke glass room-divide, exposed brick work and arched windows all add to the interest.

A flagged forecourt in the central cobbled courtyard has parking for two vehicles, with an EV charge point, while the private rear walled garden with flagged patios has colourful flower beds, feature lighting, pleached Hornbeam ‘avenues’ and a scenic pond.

There's an Alitex ‘National Trust’ greenhouse, a garden office and a storage shed, all with electricity supply.

​Carriage House, Plompton, Knaresborough​, is for sale at £1,100,000, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 566400.

1 . Carriage House, Plompton, Knaresborough​ An aerial view of the property within a private residential estate. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Carriage House, Plompton, Knaresborough​ A beamed living room, with exposed brick feature walls. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Carriage House, Plompton, Knaresborough​ A contemporary, handbuilt breakfast kitchen, has an Aga, integrated appliances, and a barista bar. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales