Inside this charming rural Pannal property with gardens, garages, and gorgeous views

Old College House was formerly known as Wescoe Hall, and in 1863 became Pannal House Boys School.

In 1910 there was more change, and the building served as All Saints Nursery College until 1947, when it was converted into housing.

Now it stands as a handsome family home set over three floors, with a beautiful garden that has extensive views across the valley.

Within a peaceful, rural area, it has local shops and services in Pannal, and is only a couple of miles from Harrogate.

The property has a grand entrance hall, then a spacious sitting room that leads on to a conservatory.

There's a formal dining room adjacent to the breakfast kitchen, a utility room with w.c., and the rear entrance with a door to a communal courtyard.

From a large first floor landing is a principal bedroom that looks out over miles of countryside, and has fitted wardrobes, plus an en suite shower room.

Along with three further double bedrooms is a spacious house bathroom and a modern shower room.

On the second floor are two double bedrooms, one with an en suite shower room, and a store room.

The lawned garden has colourful flower beds to the front, with countryside beyond, and is crossed by a bridleway.

To the side of the conservatory is a sheltered patio area. The property owns further garden space across the bridleway.

A private seating area with flower beds lies behind the property, within the courtyard, and there are two garages, one en-block with very high ceilings and storage options, and the second to the side of the house.

The courtyard provides parking spaces.

This much loved home has replacement double-glazed sash windows and is well maintained throughout.

It is situated off Church Lane on the edge of the much sought after village of Pannal, with its excellent primary school, train station and local shops and services.

Old College House, All Saints Court, Church Lane, Pannal, Harrogate, is for sale at £1,100,000, with Carter Jonas, Harrogate, tel. 01423 523423.

