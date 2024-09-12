Pannal Panto Group Donates £5,000 to Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Service

Pannal Players have given a donation of £5,000 to support the work of the Teenage and Young Adult cancer service at St James’ Hospital in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group, who have produced the annual pantomime at the Pannal Village Hall for nearly 40 years raise funds for the cancer service in memory of Joanna Luty, a former member of Pannal Players.

Michael Newby, chair of Pannal Players commented,

“I am delighted that we continue to make a contribution to this vital service that helps young people with cancer. It is also an important way to remember Joanna who took part in our pantomime and to recognise the contribution that members of her family have made to our productions over the years.”

Michael Newby presents a cheque for £5,000 to members of the Teenage and Young Adult cancer service

Diane Hubber of the Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust said,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly grateful for the contributions made by the Pannal Players in Joanna Luty’s name . The funds allow us to ensure young people going through cancer treatment have access to age appropriate support and activities which ensures they are seen as a young person first . They are used to promote independence , choice and control which is vital when everything they know is disrupted ”

Michael added,

“I am also excited to announce that our next pantomime will be Cinderella and will run from 19th to 22nd February 2025 at Pannal Village Hall.”