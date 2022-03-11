Major Harrogate brewery to donate 50p per pint to The UN Refugee Agency for Ukraine from its taproom sales

Family-owned Rooster's Co brewery in Harrogate - From left, head brewer Oliver, director Ian and commercial director Tom Fozard in their state of the art brewery.

Tom Fozard, commercial director of Rooster's Brewing Co, said the award-winning company would be be raising money at its Taproom on Hornbeam Park via sales of its Pilsnear and Yankee beers.

Not only would Rooster's be donating 50p from every pint sold to The UN Refugee Agency but the family firm would also match the overall total made to double the amount.

Mr Fozard said: "Our UNHCR fundraising initiative at the Taproom this weekend is borne out of shared sense of despair and helplessness our team is feeling at seeing what’s taking place in Ukraine.

"We decided the most direct way we could do something would be to raise money to donate to a cause that is well placed to deal with the emerging refugee crisis as directly as possible.

"We’ve chosen our two best-selling beers – one in cask and one in keg – and have rebranded the pump clip designs in an attempt to help raise awareness of our efforts over the bar as best as possible."

Among a long list of awards for Rooster's, which invested £850,000 into its new, state-of-the-art brewery and taproom at Hornbeam Park, just before the pandemic, is the title of Brewer of the Year which Oliver Fozard win in 2020 at the prestigious Guild of Beer Writers’ Annual Awards.

Rooster's Taproom will also be accepting cash and card donations for the UN's Ukraine Refugees Relief Fund over the bar for the foreseeable future.

Mr Fozard said: " For anyone who chooses not to drink either of these beers but would still like to contribute, we’ve set up a mechanism to donate via our till system as well as having a more traditional collection box on the bar.

"This option for donating will remain in place for the foreseeable future, with all money raised being donated on a weekly basis."

For more information, visit: