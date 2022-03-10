'How cancer has changed my outlook on life' by Harrogate farm worker backing Yorkshire Cancer Research

Harrogate farm worker Ryan Grainger has offered to share is experiences in support of Yorkshire Cancer Research's new campaign.

Yorkshire Cancer Research launched For More Life Without Cancer earlier this week to highlight the hopes and possibilities of research through the experiences of people directly impacted by cancer.

With 30,000 people diagnosed with cancer every year in Yorkshire alone, the region is one of the hardest hit in the country.

The charity aims to save 2,000 lives in the region each year by funding work to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

The campaign will include a new TV advert featuring Ryan Grainger, a farm worker from Harrogate, who is supporting the charity’s drive to save as many lives as possible in the region.

Ryan, who was 19 when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, said: “Yorkshire’s my home and after going through cancer, I want to do anything I can to help. It’s important that we talk about it and raise awareness.

“Cancer has definitely changed my outlook on life. My family and friends have become so important to me. You don’t realise how much you might need them.

“Not every day is sunshine and rainbows but when I have bad days I think, look at the bigger picture. I could not be here but I am. There’s always tomorrow.”

To help demonstrate the huge progress that has been made thanks to advances in research, Yorkshire Cancer Research is calling on people in Harrogate to explain what ‘more life’ means to them, from simple things that make up the ‘every day’, to being there for the big moments and special memories.

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “This campaign demonstrates the true impact of cancer research, has told by those who have benefitted first hand.

“That's why we're inviting people across the region to come together to share their experiences. By getting involved they may inspire others.”

Yorkshire Cancer Research was founded in 1925 and is the largest independent regional cancer charity in England (Registered Charity 516898).

It is not part of a national charity.

To share your experience and contribute to Yorkshire Cancer Research’s More Life digital ‘wall of hope’, and to find out more about the campaign, go to: