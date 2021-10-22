Harrogate hairdresser adapts working patterns to support staff's wellbeing following pandemic

Joseph Ferraro owns two salons in Harrogate, one on Leeds Road, and the other in Cheltenham Crescent

Joseph Ferraro, who owns Joseph Ferraro Hair in Harrogate, has introduced a new work/life balance policy for his team of hairdressers working across both of his town centre salons.

His staff now work four days, spread over a six-day week, instead of the usual five days to enable them to have a better work and home life balance - and the change in working pattern has gone down well with his hairdressers.

Joseph said: "One of the things the pandemic taught us is how important family and friends are and I really wanted this to have a positive effect on how we work here at Joseph Ferraro Hair.

"I didn't want the salons to go back to how we worked beforehand, pre-pandemic, but to adapt and come up with a new normal, which is more beneficial to everyone's health and wellbeing.

"All of our staff have switched to a four day week, rather than five, albeit longer days as we are now open until 7pm most evenings.

"Everyone is happy with the new working arrangement as it allows them to spend more time with loved-ones and ensure a better work and life balance."

Joseph Ferraro Hair is celebrating its 10th birthday this month, a milestone that at one stage Joseph, originally from Australia, did not think he would reach due to Covid-19.

The pandemic was tough on his business - he has two salons in Harrogate, one on Leeds Road, and the other in Cheltenham Crescent - and it is only now that he feels the 'buzz' has returned to Joseph Ferraro Hair and the hairdressing industry as a whole.

Joseph added: "It was super tough - and I did really worry about the future of Joseph Ferraro Hair but thankfully we pulled through, although a lot of businesses were not so lucky.

"The large-scale industry events are starting to return now, including London Fashion Week, shoots, shows and seminars and the team is busy again being involved in these things.

"They give confidence to us and to the industry as a whole."