Finishing line in sight for Harrogate man after epic marathon challenge

Graham Wilson is due to complete his trek on Saturday when he arrives at The Den on Cambridge Road, Harrogate

Graham Wilson has covered 26.2 miles every day since he set off from Harrogate Squash Club on June 26, covering 48 English counties, as well as Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Ireland and the Isle of Wight, Isle of Anglesey, the Isle of Man and a ferry crossing, covering the equivalent of walking from Leeds to New York City.

Graham had to delay his challenge for a number of months due the pandemic, however he continued to train throughout as he was adamant that nothing was going to stop him from achieving his goal of raising £50,000 for the 15 charities that he had chosen to support.

Before setting off, Graham had already raised over £40,000 for a number of local and national charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Harrogate Homeless Project and Disability Sport Yorkshire.

Speaking during his adventure, Graham said: “Nothing could have prepared me for completing 3,180 miles, no matter the years of training and planning, I was not ready logistically, mentally or physically, however each day has been a mini adventure and it really hit me just how beautiful the place we call home is.

“You know you’ve had an epic challenge when you’re wearing your seventh pair of shoes since leaving home and that’s because the previous six pairs have seen me trek approximately 6.4 million steps since I left home back in June.

“Temperatures have ranged from 30 degrees in Cornwall to minus ten degrees on Ben Nevis and reaching the summit has been the highlight of my adventure.”

Graham has been supported along the way by his wife Marion, daughter Becky and dog, Tilly.

He added: "We’ve met some great people along the way and have some cherished and funny memories.

"Most importantly, we have raised approximately £42,000 of our target of £50,000 for a group of fantastic charities.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me along the way including family, friends and even strangers.”

Graham is set to complete the last few miles of his 120th marathon on Saturday, ending at The Den on Cambridge Road at approximately 3pm.