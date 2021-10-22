Harrogate District has the 11th highest infection rate in the UK

Harrogate district areas where Covid infections rose the fastest as Government rules out another lockdown

Covid infection rates are rapidly rising across England and there are fears that the NHS could be overwhelmed this winter.

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 3:07 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd October 2021, 3:08 pm

In Harrogate, there have been 1,182 positive cases in the seven days to 15 October, a rate of 731.7 per 100,000 and as cases continue to rise across the country, we reveal which neighbourhoods in the Harrogate District saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.

1. Central Harrogate

This neighbourhood has seen rates of positive Covid-19 cases rise by 63.4%, from 416.2 to 680.2

Photo: Google

2. Harrogate East

This neighbourhood has seen rates of positive Covid-19 cases rise by 51.1%, from 502.3 to 759.1

Photo: Google

3. Bilton

This neighbourhood has seen rates of positive Covid-19 cases rise by 47.5%, from 445.1 to 656.6

Photo: Google

4. Spofforth, Burn Bridge and Huby

This neighbourhood has seen rates of positive Covid-19 cases rise by 37.0%, from 771.3 to 1056.3

Photo: Google

