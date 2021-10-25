Grantley Hall looking to recruit new team members following successful summer

Grantley Hall is on a recruitment drive and is offering guaranteed interviews on November 1

The hotel is experiencing exceptional levels of business demand meaning it is on a recruitment drive to bolster its already large team of more than 350 hospitality experts.

After a challenging 18 months for the hospitality sector, the hotel is going from strength to strength with Grantley Hall now operating at an average occupancy level of 97%.

Due to business levels over the summer, the hotel has recruited more than 60 new team members over the last three months, further supporting the local Yorkshire economy with additional jobs in the region.

Grantley Hall, which is part of luxury hotel groups Relais & Châteaux and Pride of Britain Hotels, was recently awarded the maximum give Red Star accreditation by the AA, one of only two hotels nationally to receive the top award this year; along with a flurry of other hospitality accolades, including being named in The Sunday Times 100 Best Hotel list and also the Condé Nast Traveller Reader's Choice Awards.

The hotel supports its workforce with the Grantley Academy, which is its dedicated training programme based within the Grantley Hall estate.

It was established to offer new and existing team members the opportunity to learn, develop and thrive under the guidance of Grantley coaches, mentors and training professionals.

They offer on job training, personal development, coaching and mentoring, managerial and supervisory training, coupled with professional qualifications to those individuals who wish to progress their hospitality career.

The Grantley Academy is currently averaging 1,500 training hours per month across all departments in the hotel, supporting budding hoteliers in their hospitality career and beyond with eight internships and 12 apprenticeships, delivering on exciting career opportunities across the board.

Andrew McPherson, General Manager at Grantley Hall, said: "The past 18 months have been extremely difficult for our sector overall, so it is with great pride that we are in a position to expand our team further to meet the needs of the Grantley Hall customer.

"We know that we offer both a fantastic place for our guests to stay, but also a fantastic workplace with multiple opportunities for those that choose a career here with us.

"We set our standards high and expect a consistently respectful and passionate attitude from each and every person we employ, but in return offer a five-star career to match the five-star offering of our hotel.

"I look forward to welcoming our new starters for the first or next step in their exciting career in hospitality."

Grantley Hall's current available vacancies range from food and beverage assistants, various kitchen roles, housekeepers, roles within the spa and managerial positions across the hotel.

For those interested in working for Grantley Hall, the People and Talent team is offering guaranteed interviews on November 1, between 3pm and 7pm.