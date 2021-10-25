Northern conductors colourful railway paintings to go on display at Harrogate station

Paul Mirfin is set to have a series of oil paintings on display at Harrogate train station on October 30

Paul Mirfin, from Knaresborough, has worked for the rail operator for 19 years and decided that he needed a new therapeutic hobby during the pandemic.

He said: "Painting is really new for me as I had never painted in my life but earlier this year I picked up a brush, bought a load of oils and just started painting.

"I was diagnosed with anxiety a little while ago.

"My mum had passed away, I moved house, got married and had a lot going on and painting just focused me in a way nothing else did and it really helped."

Pauls oil paintings will go on display in Harrogate train stations waiting room on platform one between 9am and 5pm on October 30 for passengers and colleagues to admire.

His colourful artworks, which are often inspired by scenes he sees every day on the railway, have been a big hit with colleagues, with some even asking for commissions.

Paul added: "Obviously, being a railway man, that's what most of my paintings are of so far.

"One will be put into the staff room at Leeds, which I'm very proud of and I've started to do some on request for colleagues too.

"I'd recommend giving painting a go to anyone.

"It's so relaxing and absorbing - it helps you take time off in your mind of other things that are going on, or it does for me at least."

Tony Baxter, Regional Director at Northern, said: "It is very exciting to be featuring Paul's work at Harrogate station for both our customers and colleagues to enjoy.