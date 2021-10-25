Northern conductors colourful railway paintings to go on display at Harrogate station
A Northern conductor, who first picked up a paintbrush during the Covid-19 pandemic, is set to have his debut exhibition at his home train station later this month.
Paul Mirfin, from Knaresborough, has worked for the rail operator for 19 years and decided that he needed a new therapeutic hobby during the pandemic.
He said: "Painting is really new for me as I had never painted in my life but earlier this year I picked up a brush, bought a load of oils and just started painting.
"I was diagnosed with anxiety a little while ago.
"My mum had passed away, I moved house, got married and had a lot going on and painting just focused me in a way nothing else did and it really helped."
Pauls oil paintings will go on display in Harrogate train stations waiting room on platform one between 9am and 5pm on October 30 for passengers and colleagues to admire.
His colourful artworks, which are often inspired by scenes he sees every day on the railway, have been a big hit with colleagues, with some even asking for commissions.
Paul added: "Obviously, being a railway man, that's what most of my paintings are of so far.
"One will be put into the staff room at Leeds, which I'm very proud of and I've started to do some on request for colleagues too.
"I'd recommend giving painting a go to anyone.
"It's so relaxing and absorbing - it helps you take time off in your mind of other things that are going on, or it does for me at least."
Tony Baxter, Regional Director at Northern, said: "It is very exciting to be featuring Paul's work at Harrogate station for both our customers and colleagues to enjoy.
"At Northern, we are dedicated to making the railway environment better for the whole community and to encourage everyone to 'go do your thing' - whatever that may be."