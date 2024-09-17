Community invited to Harrogate care home’s Macmillan Coffee Morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Granby Care Home in Harrogate will be holding a coffee morning on Friday 27th September between 9am and 12.45pm to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Members of the local community are warmly invited to join residents and the team at the home for a cuppa and chat and to enjoy a selection of delicious cakes and treats.

The Granby Care Home is part of Four Seasons Health Care, whose care homes across the UK raised an incredible £10,000 for the charity at last year’s coffee mornings.

There’s no need to book, just come along on the day for friendship, fun and fundraising.

The Granby Care Home, Granby Road, Harrogate, HG1 4SR.