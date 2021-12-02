Mackenzies Farm Shop in Harrogate to host rearranged Christmas Taster Day

Mackenzies Farm Shop in Blubberhouses had to cancel their Christmas Taster Weekend last week, due to Storm Arwen

The Farm Shop based in Blubberhouses had planned a Taster Weekend for last weekend, but unfortunately had to cancel following a power outage caused by Storm Arwen that swept through the district.

There will be samples of their smokehouse products on offer, supported by samples from several of their local suppliers.

Mackenzies Farm Shop owners Paul and Gabby Palmer are looking forward to hosting their rearranged festive taster day on Saturday, December 4

Paul Palmer, owner of Mackenzies, said: "“We couldn’t believe it when we realised the power was out.

"The Christmas Taster Weekend is one of our busiest weekends of the year, where customers can come in and try samples of products and get right in the festive mood.

"After a disappointing weekend last week thanks to the weather, we're looking forward to putting on a smaller scale Taster Day but still just as festive.

"We will be offering samples of our smoked fish and meats, including our award-winning venison and mackerel.

"Come on down and get right into the festive spirit."

The Christmas Taster Day will run all day, from 9pm till 5pm.