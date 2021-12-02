Mackenzies Farm Shop in Harrogate to host rearranged Christmas Taster Day
Mackenzies Farm Shop will be hosting their rearranged Christmas Taster Day this weekend (December 4), with the chance to try some of their award winning produce.
The Farm Shop based in Blubberhouses had planned a Taster Weekend for last weekend, but unfortunately had to cancel following a power outage caused by Storm Arwen that swept through the district.
There will be samples of their smokehouse products on offer, supported by samples from several of their local suppliers.
Paul Palmer, owner of Mackenzies, said: "“We couldn’t believe it when we realised the power was out.
"The Christmas Taster Weekend is one of our busiest weekends of the year, where customers can come in and try samples of products and get right in the festive mood.
"After a disappointing weekend last week thanks to the weather, we're looking forward to putting on a smaller scale Taster Day but still just as festive.
"We will be offering samples of our smoked fish and meats, including our award-winning venison and mackerel.
"Come on down and get right into the festive spirit."
The Christmas Taster Day will run all day, from 9pm till 5pm.
For more information about Mackenzies, including opening times, visit https://mackenziesyorkshirefarmshop.co.uk/
