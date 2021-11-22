Harrogate Farm Shop wins two Deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards

Some of the team behind the award winning Smoked and Air-dried Venison and Smoked Mackerel that picked up Deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards earlier this month

The two winning products, announced and presented at the ceremony held at the Pavilions of Harrogate on Wednesday, November 10 were Oak Smoked and Air-dried Venison in the Best Prepared Meat category and Smoked Mackerel in the Best Fish and Seafood category.

For their award winning Oak Smoked and Air-dried Venison, the judges said: “Amongst a huge number of entries in this year’s Prepared Meat category, The Yorkshire Smokehouse at Mackenzies Oak Smoked & Air-dried Venison really got the judges taste buds twitching.

“A second Taste Award for this family run company, this year’s winning product wowed our panel.

"This product is everything you’d want from a cured meat.

"Unctuous and exotic, it melts in the mouth and is just so delicious.

"If you ate this in any top restaurant it would be noteworthy – a real stand out product and a pleasure to eat all round.

"Full marks."

For their award winning Smoked Mackerel in the Best Fish and Seafood category, the judges said: “Collecting one award at the Taste Awards is quite an achievement, but to collect two is seriously good going and team at The Yorkshire Smokehouse at Mackenzies have done just that.

“This is a great example of balance when smoking fish.

"It looks appealing, it tastes fantastic and we could eat it everyday – a triumph."

Speaking after the double-win, Mackenzies Farm Shop owner, Paul Palmer, said: "We’re extremely pleased to have won not only one, but two awards.

For our meat and fish to be recognized as the best in Yorkshire is a testament to the hard work the team have put into creating the perfect product.”

Manufacturing Director, Andrew Butler, said: “This is great news for the business and something we’re all thoroughly proud of. It’s amazing to hear the judges speak about our products in such a way as it reflects perfectly how we feel about them."

The Yorkshire Smokehouse at Mackenzies is proud to supply smoked meats and fish to retailers, restaurants, and wholesalers across the country.

Their prime and full selection is available in the attaching farm shop, and products can also be sampled in their café.

The smokehouse has for over 30 years used traditional methods of curing and smoking, burning only pure oak chips to ensure the best natural flavours.

They pride themselves on producing outstanding oak smoked foods free from artificial colours and flavourings.

To find out more about Deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards 2021, visit https://deliciouslyorkshire.co.uk/2021-taste-awards-shortlist/