Storm Arwen recovery works continues across the Harrogate District with many premises still without power

Whilst the strong winds have dropped, some homes and business are still being affected and issues still remain across much of the county.

Northern Powergrid continues to work to restore power to homes and businesses in the area as some homes in parts of North Yorkshire continue to be affected.

The Northern Powergrid website has details of when affected areas are likely to have power restored – using a live interactive map.

Emergency services and local councils have been working together across North Yorkshire throughout the weekend, with some houses still without power following Storm Arwen

The areas that are currently most affected across the district are in postcode areas HG3, HG4 and HG5, where it has been reported that over 1,000 premises are without power.

Northern Powergrid have been working throughout the night to restore power to as many customers as possible.

Rod Gardner, Northern Powergrid’s Major Incident Manager, said: “Intelligence from our helicopter inspections has illustrated the scale of impact on our network.

"The impact from Storm Arwen has been one of the worst we’ve experienced in the last 20 years.

“Despite this we have restored more than 200,000 customers supplies and our dedicated teams will not stop until all customers are restored, and our network is returned to full strength.

“We are extremely grateful for the support we have received from other UK network companies, who have provided resource as part of the industry’s mutual support arrangements, which exist for extreme events like this.

“Our frontline teams and contractors will work in partnership with engineers from other parts of the UK, we have also organised additional customer service support to bolster our contact centre to help us keep customers updated.

“We continue to work closely with the region’s gas, water and rail network companies to coordinate with their teams and prioritise our work to help minimise the broader impact on the region.”

The emergency services and councils across North Yorkshire continue to carry out checks on people who may need extra help, particularly in areas affected by power outages.

This includes, for example, looking after those with specialist care needs to ensure they can get the help they need.

Everyone can help to support this work by checking-in with elderly relatives, friends or neighbours.

The Met Office has issued a further weather warning for ice and this will remain in place until today (Monday).

North Yorkshire County Council’s highways teams has continued to treat priority roads and have urged drivers to continue to take care, regardless of whether or not a road has been treated, but especially on more minor roads.

The response work is coordinated through the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum and this brings together all the organisations with a part to play in helping communities.

Speaking on behalf of the Forum, Neil Irving, explained: “With an issue like this storm and the wintry weather that’s followed, it’s really important that we work together closely to make sure that those who need help are able to get it.

"Our joint response across emergency services, organisations delivering important infrastructure, and local councils providing support to people, mean that we’ve been able to combine and target our help more effectively.

“We expect to be hit by storms, snow and ice in the winter – but it’s important to realise that these weather events can cause real problems for people.

"That’s why it’s so important we work together in our response.”

Have you been affected by the storm?