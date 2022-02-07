Leeds Rhinos half term sports camp

The camp will take place at Wetherby High School and is aimed at children aged 7-14.

“We have 100 places available at each camp and these will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis,” said Gareth Cook, Head of Community and Engagement for the Foundation, which is a the official charity of Leeds Rhinos rugby league club.

Children must live in an LS22 postcode to attend, or live in the areas of Wetherby, Boston Spa, Clifford, Bramham, Thorpe Arch or Walton

The camp will be held at Wetherby High School, Monday February 21 to Thursday February 24.

It will be headed by highly qualified coaches, who carry National Governing Body coaching qualifications and hold a valid DBS and safeguarding check.

“The camp provides a safe, fun and engaging environment for children to succeed,” added the spokesman.

Leeds Rhinos Foundation runs projects through education, health, sport, art and heritage, to change lives through sport.

It works alongside primary and secondary schools, community clubs and run holiday rugby camps, rugby festivals, community days and health and education projects year round to engage with both children and adults.