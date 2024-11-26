Countdown to Harrogate event featuring the greatest music of Prince

Free tickets are being snapped up for the forthcoming Vinyl Sessions event in Harrogate – with the focus on true rock and pop royalty.

The next Vinyl Sessions at 7.30pm on Wednesday, December 4 will see the charity event focus on Prince’s biggest-selling album, Purple Rain.

The event will start at 7.30pm with an introduction by Colin Paine and the backstory of the album by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.

That will be followed with a playback of the album in full, deep listening as usual, accompanied by a video show by Jim Dobbs.

After Prince's death in 2016, the title track of Purple Rain re-entered the Billboard Hot 100, reaching number four while it climbed to number six in the UK.

Boasting four hit singles in the USA - When Doves Cry, Let's Go Crazy, Purple Rain and I Would Die 4 U, the album has since gone on to sell sold 25 million copies worldwide.

Taking place at Starling Independent Bar Café Kitchen on Oxford Street in Harrogate, every penny raised by Vinyl Sessions goes to specific items for Harrogate Hospital via Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity.

Entry to Vinyl Sessions is free but advance booking is advised and a donation is requested.

The volunteer-led event enjoyed one of its greatest successes in October when brilliant Beatles and David Bowie producer Ken Scott appeared in person for a Q&A about his work on Supertramp’s Crime of the Century with Graham Chalmers in a jam-packed room