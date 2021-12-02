Candy Cane Express route map revealed ahead of Harrogate's Christmas festivities

The Candy Cane Express map shows the route of the road train

The Candy Cane Express will run from Friday, December 3 to Sunday, December 12 and travel around the streets of Harrogate.

The train route will take in the sights of the Christmas Fayres, Santa’s post-box on Cheltenham Parade, Christmas shop window displays, Christmas rides, and the Christmas street lights.

You will be able to hop on and off at any of the three stops on Montpellier Hill, Crescent Road and James Street.

The Candy Cane Express will run between 10am and 4:30pm and the wearing of face masks are advised on both the road train and around the markets.

Keep an eye out for the Market Elves who will be on hand to offer local advice and support.