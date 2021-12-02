Crimple Christmas Market kicks off Harrogate festivities

Sam Pugh of Brimham Rocks Adventure Farm with Hamish the reindeer at Crimple Christmas Market

The owners worked alongside the organiser of the cancelled annual Harrogate Christmas Market, Brian Dunsby OBE and many of the stallholders who would have been there to bring some early festive cheer to the town.

The market featured a number of food and craft stalls, children’s activities, a festive animal farm, face painting, treasure trails, wreath making demonstrations and live music throughout the weekend.

The food hall at Crimple features over 50 specialist producers, many of them local, from fresh fruit and vegetables to curry sauces, coffee beans and cheeses to speciality gins and beers.

Kirsty Rowbert of Rowbert Home Fragrances with her stall

Keren Shaw, Operations Director at Crimple, was delighted with how the weekend went and hopes it gave visitors an early taste of festive spirit.

She said: “This is the first time we have held a Christmas weekend of this scale and it was fantastic.

“Crimple was full of excited families and the stallholders, face painters, and even the reindeers and donkeys had a brilliant weekend.

"The place was buzzing with festive cheer.

“We saw incredible footfall and had over 2,000 transactions through the food hall on both days and a significant amount of money was raised for seven local charities thanks to our brilliant buskers.

“We’re really grateful to everyone who came and shopped responsibly in the current climate.

“We very much see Crimple as a hub of the community and this weekend showcased that in abundance.”

Mailene Fortune, one of the stallholders at the market, said: “The Christmas Market at Crimple Hall has been very enjoyable for us.

“We didn’t expect the amount of support we got from the public - they came and bought and gave us fantastic feedback.

“We are grateful to Crimple for inviting small traders like us on this occasion.

“It was very magical from the entrance where people were greeted with fantastic live music, the quality food products which are mostly local, and the restaurant that, from friends’ feedback is delicious.

“Despite the cold and windy day, people came from near and far and enjoyed their day.”

What else in on offer at Crimple during the festive period?

Santa will be visiting Crimple when they host their Santa's Grotto on selected dates throughout December, including Christmas Eve for £12 per child

They will also be hosting Breakfast with Santa on selected dates throughout December

£17.50 per child and £15 per adult which includes an age-appropriate present, breakfast and a visit from the man himself.

All enquires and booking requests should be sent to [email protected]