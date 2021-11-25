PICTURE SPECIAL: Christmas festivities arrive in Harrogate

A helter skelter and a carousel are just a number of attractions that have arrived in Harrogate this week ahead of the festive period as the district looks to attract visitors to the area.
Here is a look at some of the treats on offer across the town.
1.
Father Christmas in his grotto at the Crown Hotel
Photo: Gerard Binks
2.
The carousel has been set up down at Crescent Gardens
Photo: Gerard Binks
3.
The helter skelter by the war memorial
Photo: Gerard Binks
4.
Imogen Mercer (aged 5) on the carousel down at Crescent Gardens
Photo: Gerard Binks