PICTURE SPECIAL: Christmas festivities arrive in Harrogate

A number of festive treats have arrived in Harrogate ahead of the festive season with less than a month to go until the big day.

By Lucy Chappell
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 3:47 pm
Updated Thursday, 25th November 2021, 3:59 pm

A helter skelter and a carousel are just a number of attractions that have arrived in Harrogate this week ahead of the festive period as the district looks to attract visitors to the area.

Here is a look at some of the treats on offer across the town.

1.

Father Christmas in his grotto at the Crown Hotel

Photo: Gerard Binks

2.

The carousel has been set up down at Crescent Gardens

Photo: Gerard Binks

3.

The helter skelter by the war memorial

Photo: Gerard Binks

4.

Imogen Mercer (aged 5) on the carousel down at Crescent Gardens

Photo: Gerard Binks

Harrogate
