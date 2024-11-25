This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Get ready for some 'Summertime Sadness' as Lana Del Rey tours the UK in 2025

Lana Del Rey has announced a series of UK stadium shows for 2025.

It marks the first time that the singer has performed at a number of the larger UK spaces.

Here’s where the ‘Video Games’ singer is performing and how you can get tickets.

Lana Del Rey has dispelled some of the rumours that she could be returning to Worthy Farm this year with this announcement this morning of a series of stadium shows in 2025.

The ‘Ultraviolence’ singer is set to kick off the UK leg of her tour at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on June 23 2025, with dates set for Hampden Park, Anfield Stadium and then bringing her UK dates to a close with a huge show set for Wembley Stadium on July 3 2025.

The shows come after Del Rey performed at this year’s Leeds and Reading Festivals, earning rave reviews once again for her performance, and the shows across the United Kingdom are the first time the ‘Video Games’ singer has performed in such spaces in the country.

So when is Lana Del Rey performing in the United Kingdom in 2025, and how can you avoid missing out on tickets?

Where is Lana Del Rey performing on her 2025 UK tour?

Lana Del Rey has announced a series of UK stadium shows for 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Lana Del Rey is scheduled to perform at the following locations on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Lana Del Rey perform on her 2025 UK tour?

Presale tickets

Those with access to O2 Priority will have the first chance at picking up tickets to see Lana Del Rey perform in 2025, with those presale tickets available from November 27 2024, as are presale tickets for those who sign up for the ballot through Del Rey’s website.

Other presale stickers including Live Nation and venue presales will commence on November 28 2024.

General ticket sales:

General ticket sales will then commence on Friday November 29 2025 from 10am through Ticketmaster UK.

What could Lana Del Rey perform on her 2025 UK tour?

We don’t have to venture too far back to find out what Lana Del Rey could perform live during her 2025 shows. At her performance at Leeds Festival on August 25 2024, the singer performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM.)

Without You

West Coast

Summertime Sadness (extended intro)

Cherry (guitar intro; extended outro)

Pretty When You Cry

Ride Monologue

Ride (shortened; with acapella bridge in lower key)

Interlude (Instrumental interlude)

Bartender

Burnt Norton (Interlude) (Instrumental; shortened)

Chemtrails Over the Country Club

Norman f***ing Rockwell (shortened)

Arcadia (shortened)

Video Games (extended outro)

Encore:

hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but I have it

A&W

Young and Beautiful (foxtrot outro)

It's just a burning memory (The Caretaker song)

Will you be going to see Lana Del Rey perform on her upcoming UK tour? Let us know your thoughts on this tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.