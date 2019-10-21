Bonfire Night 2019: Fireworks events and displays across the Harrogate district

The cold nights are drawing in, meaning one thing - Bonfire Night is on the way.

And if you fancy heading out to enjoy the fireworks, there are plenty of displays and events taking place across the Harrogate district.

Of course, remember to wrap up warm and stay a safe distance away from the fireworks.

Here are all the events in our area:

The Stray Charity Bonfire

Details: Saturday, November 2 - free entry, starts at 6pm. Bonfire expected to be lit at around 6,30pm with fireworks at 7pm, but timings approximate.

Location: Oatlands Stray, Harrogate.

Starbeck Fireworks Display and Party

Details: Sunday, November 3 - starts at 5pm-9.30pm. Food and drinks from 5pm, fireworks from 6.30pm. Under 5s free, 5-15-year-olds - £1, 16 and over - £2

Location: Harrogate Railway Sports and Social Club.

Spofforth Village Bonfire and Firework Display

Details: Friday, November 1 - gates open at 6pm, bonfire lighting is at approx 6.45pm and fireworks at approx 7.15pm. There will be a BBQ serving hot dogs and burgers and the kitchen will be serving hot drinks, snacks and jacket potatoes. There will be a full bar and a cash only bottle bar outside.

Ticket prices are: family prebooked - £12/ gate £14, adult prebooked - £4/gate £6, child prebooked - £2.50/gate £4.

Location: School Lane, Spofforth, Harrogate, HG3 1BA

Stockeld Park Display

Details: Sunday, November 3 - Live entertainment with a band and fire breathers starts at 4:30pm. Fireworks at 5:30pm.

Location: The Adventure Park, Stockeld Park, Wetherby, LS22 4AN

Tockwith Bonfire

Details: Tuesday, November 5 - gate opens at 6pm, bonfire lit at 6.30pm. Fireworks from 7pm. Adults: £5, children under 13 free. Food and drinks available.

Location: Tockwith Show Field, Cattal Moor Lane, Tockwith, YO26 7QH

Fabulous Fireworks at Lightwater Valley

Details: Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3 - a ten-minute fireworks display to music from 5pm each night over the theme park's Swan Lake. Booking on website.

Location: Lightwater Valley, Water Ln, North Stainley, Ripon, HG4 3HT

Ripon Community Fireworks

Details: Friday, November 1 - 5.30pm-8.30pm.

Location: Ripon Racecourse, Boroughbridge Rd, Ripon, HG4 1UG

Upper Nidderdale Scout Group Bonfire

Details: Saturday, November 2 - bonfire from 5pm, fireworks from 6.30pm. Food and drink will be available, along with live music.

Location: Pateley Bridge Showground, HG3 5BD