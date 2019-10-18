'Insulting' Harrogate parking charges rises idea criticised by independent businesses

Growing moves towards increased parking charges in Harrogate have been condemned as “suicidal” for the prosperity of the town centre.

Harrogate Borough Council has been urged by North Yorkshire County Council to “stand firmly” behind rising parking charges as part of sustainable measures endorsed this week by the county to tackle traffic congestion.



But pressure group Independent Harrogate said the idea amounted to “punitive measures” on shops and would be a disaster for businesses in the town centre.



Robert Ogden, a leading member of the group launched in July which now boasts 170 Harrogate traders in its ranks, said statements by Don Mackenzie, the county council’s executive member for transport, over parking charges were “insulting.”



Mr Ogden said: “Not only are Coun Mackenzie’s views completely at odds with what the Harrogate businesses at the coal face are hearing, they are also insulting to the hard-working town centre businesses and detrimental to consumer and retailer confidence.

“A raising of parking charges, combined with the sky-high rates and rents, thereby destabilising the playing field between out-of-town and town centre, will do far more to reduce choice than any other single measure.”

New flooding on the Stray in Harrogate today



In a reflection of traders’ growing impatience, fellow Independent Harrogate member Williams Woods said: “In our view, increasing parking charges in the town centre is suicidal. Harrogate is already looking lacklustre and is abnormally quiet.”



But Coun Mackenzie said nothing yet had been decided in advance of the review of parking charges which he expected to take three months.

He said: “Traffic congestion in Harrogate is far worse than anywhere else in the county.

“Parking charges are an essential tool in encouraging people to use means of travelling into the town centre other than in their motor car. Parking charges were last raised in 2016. Any future increases will be reasonable.”



The increasingly heated exchanges follow discussions this week by North Yorkshire County Council’s executive committee on what action to take as a result of recent public consultation on traffic congestion in Harrogate and Knaresborough.



Although Harrogate Borough Council said as recently as July that it saw higher parking charges as part of the mix in its own vision for a greener and more successful town centre, the county council’s deputy leader Coun Gareth Dadd said at Tuesday’s meeting HBC would have to “to stand firmly behind rising charges in their car parks.”

Strong feelings were expressed about the need for more free parking in the heart of Harrogate at an open meeting of almost 100 independent businesses at Ogden of Harrogate jewellers last Monday evening.

The meeting was organised by the Independent Harrogate group and covered by BBC Look North the following evening.

'Brexit Saturday' - this is what Harrogate politicians think