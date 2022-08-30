Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musical milestone - John Dunford recently enjoyed his 25th season as musical director of Ripon Choral Society.

A milestone was passed in June which marked the end of John Dunford’s 25th season as musical director of Ripon Choral Society.

The new season, which next Wednesday, September 7 will be the society’s 70th since they were reformed after the Second World War.

All the choir’s concerts take place in the fabulous setting of Ripon Cathedral, starting on November 12 with the gloriously lyrical Brahms Requiem, always enjoyed by singers and audiences.

This will be followed on December 10t with a Christmas celebration concocted by John Dunford where carols appear between the choruses and arias of Part One of Handel’s Messiah.

Looking further ahead t0 2023, Elgar’s Dream of Gerontius is sure to bring in a large audience on March 25.

The choir have invited three of the country’s leading singers with international reputations as their soloists – Alice Coote – mezzo-soprano, Robert Murray – tenor and James Platt – bass.

Joining them will be the widely acclaimed St Peter’s Singers from Leeds as the semi-chorus all supported by the superb Orchestra D’Amici.

Ripon Choral Society would welcome all singers to the choir in September.

The final concert of the season on June 17 will feature Haydn’s Nelson Mass, Mozart’s Solemn Vespers and Mozart’s Exsultate Jubilate with soloist Jane Burnell.