Harrogate what’s on guide to events across the district this weekend and for the month ahead

Planning to go out this weekend? Here is what’s happening in Harrogate and beyond in terms of comedy, gigs, events and shows:

Saturday, October 11-November 1: The Sensation of Image exhibition by Geoff & Jenny Morten at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 9, 7pm: The Great British Sewing Bee’s Patrick Grant at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate as part of Raworth Harrogate Literature Festival.

Thursday, October 9, 8.30pm: Raworth Harrogate Literature Festival presents philosopher A.C. Grayling on history and culture wars at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Wednesday, October 15-18 - Knaresborough Players perform Willy Russell’s timeless British classic Educating Rita at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, October 10-12: Harrogate Music Weekend with 30 live music acts at different venues. Details at https://harrogatebid.co.uk/hmw/

Saturday, October 11, 2pm: Artist Talk with Jenny Morten at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 11, 7pm: Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon presents her candid memoir, Frankly, as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival at the Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 11, 7pm: Ripley Live presents blues and ‘Big Easy’ classics from Dom Pipkin at Ripley Town Hall

Saturday, October 11, 7pm: The Nidderdale Community Orchestra’s Autumn Concert, including the Horn Concerto No 4 (K 495) by Mozart at The Memorial Hall, Pateley Bridge.

Saturday, October 11, 7pm: An Evening with Freddie Flintoff at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, October 7.30pm: Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra play Vaughan, Williams Delius, Warlock and Haydn at St Mark’s Church, Harrogate. Tickets from www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk

Saturday, October 11, 8pm: Live music with MDAV at The Ivory Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, October 12, 2.30pm: Knot Another Choir sing rock, pop and gospel at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Wednesday, October 15-18, 7.30pm: The Knaresborough Players perform Willy Russell’s timeless British classic Educating Rita at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, October 16, noon: BBC’s Chief International Correspondent, Lyse Douce at the Yorkshire Life Literary Lunch at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Thursday, October 16, 7pm: Imaginary Landscapes pairs the poetry of Chris Tutton with award-winning harpist Lucy Nolan at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Friday, October 17, 12.30pm: Former Chancellor and Foreign Secretary, Sir Jeremy Hunt, presents Can We Be Great Again? at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Friday, October 17, 7pm: Broadcaster and Classic FM powerhouse, John Suchet, guides us through his unique biography In Search of Beethoven at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Friday, October 17, 8.30pm: Comedian, travel writer and prankster Dom Joly presents an evening of outrageous stories at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Saturday, October 18, 10am: Royal Ballet star Steven McRae at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Saturday, October 18, 11.30am: Historian and broadcaster Dr Kate Vigurs brings to light the true stories of the female agents of the Special Operations Executive at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Saturday, October 18, 11.30am: Author Anne Brusatte and world-renowned palaeontologist Steve Brusatte present a lively session of stories, science and fun for all the family at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Saturday, October 18, 1pm: Yasmin Alibhai-Brown in conversation about her career as a left-wing journalist amid today’s biggest political and social issues at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Saturday, October 18, 1pm: Mama G, storyteller, panto queen and picture book author at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Saturday, October 18, 7pm: Ripley Live presents Guitar Heads playing guitar classics by Hendrix, Clapton, Beck, Santana at Ripley Town Hall

Saturday, October 18, 7pm: 80s rock experience with Rock of Ages band at Masham Town Hall.

Sunday, October 19, 9am: Relaxed Classic Cars and Coffee morning - classics welcome – at Bowcliffe Hall, Bramham, Wetherby

Wednesday, October 22, 7.30pm: Harrogate Film Society presents The Blair Witch Project (18 | US) as part of our Young Persons Cinema aimed at Under 25s and priced accordingly at the Harrogate Odeon.

Wednesday, October 29, 7pm: Knaresborough Knightmares presents: a Halloween Ghost Walk from Knaresborough Market Cross, Knaresborough.

Saturday, November 1, 7.30pm: George! The Ultimate Tribute to George Harrison at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, November 8, 7pm: Alligator Gumbo at Grewelthorpe Village Hall, near Ripon. Tickets from the Village Hall during café opening or online from www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe.