Amazing offer: 2 for 1 panto tickets this week for Harrogate Theatre's magical production of Cinderella
It's the family show of the year and now for the last week of Harrogate Theatre's wonderful panto the much-loved arts hub is offering 2 for 1 tickets as part of its current anniversary celebrations.
An essential part of Harrogate’s events calendar each year, the return of Harrogate Theatre’s annual pantomime at the end of last November was greeted with rave reviews across the board for the efforts of new director Joyce Branagh and her small but talented cast of five including panto legend Tim Stedman.
This week is the theatre’s 122nd birthday since first opening at the tail end of the Victorian era - and, as a present from the hard-working theatre team and to celebrate the panto's amazing run, it are offering 2 for 1 tickets for the final week of Cinderella.
Just use the code: CELEBRATION when booking online or over the phone at the Harrogate Theatre box office
Harrogate Theatre's production of Cinderella runs until Sunday, January 16, 2022.
For tickets and information, visit www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk