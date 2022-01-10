Balinder's phenomenal art show at Mercer Gallery in Harrogate has run extended
Harrogate-based artist Balbinder Broadbent’s new show has proved to be one of the fastest-selling exhibitions ever held at the Mercer Gallery in Harrogate, so much so, the show has been extended to March with a brand new set of paintings.
“People seem to love Balbinder’s use of strong, vibrant colour, says Mercer curator Karen Southworth.
“The paintings are joyful, you can almost feel an energy surge from them.”
Originally from Leeds, Balbinder graduated with a BA Hons degree in Fine Art, Printmaking from the School of Art in Hull.
This was followed by an MA in Fine Art, Painting from the University of East London. She is one of Yorkshire’s most interesting abstract painters and has been a regular exhibitor and prize-winner in the Harrogate Open Exhibition.
Throughout the last year of lockdown, Balbinder has been creating new paintings, which are shown for the first time in this exhibition.
She’s chosen to title the exhibition Distillation as this period has seen a process of refining and clarifying her signature visual language of distinctive forms and marks.
She has also returned to printmaking after a long break, creating a stunning series of monochrome drypoint etchings.
Distillation: New work by Balbinder Broadbent is running at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate is now running until March 20.
Opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday 10am-4pm.