Bizarre video shows the moment police discover wanted man hiding inside his sofa

By Laura Hutchinson, Jessica Martin
Published 12th Oct 2024, 10:19 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2024, 10:32 BST
Watch bodycam footage of the moment police discover a wanted man hiding inside his sofa.

A community policing team swooped in on a house in Potton yesterday (October 11), which seemed to be empty at first glance except for a friendly dog.

Perhaps the dog tipped them off, because on closer inspection they found a suspect tucked into the base of his sofa. A case of couch me if you can?

The team joked: “We thought the man would be more comfortable tucked into bed, so he’ll be spending the next few hours in a custody cell – little less of a squeeze that way.”

