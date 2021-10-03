Oldham Athletic 1 Harrogate Town 2: Simon Weaver happy to 'win ugly'

Simon Weaver acknowledges Harrogate Town's travelling support following Saturday's 2-1 win at Oldham Athletic. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites were far from their best at Oldham Athletic on Saturday, but still did enough to beat their relegation-threatened hosts by a 2-1 scoreline, securing a first victory in five.

The Wetherby Road outfit netted in each half through Jack Diamond and Luke Armstrong to climb above Leyton Orient and into second place where they sit just four points behind League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers.

"We weren't fluent, but we managed to get through. We need to win ugly sometimes at this level," Weaver reflected.

Luke Armstrong gets the better of Oldham defender Carl Piergianni on his way to putting Harrogate Town 2-0 up on 66 minutes.

"It's about winning. As much as we want to keep gaining good performances and keep getting plaudits left, right and centre, it is all about winning.

"If you don't get the wins, you get stick. If you get the wins then we keep building confidence levels, even if it is a scruffy win.

"So, I'm happy with a scruffy win today."

On-loan Sunderland winger Diamond set Town on their way, firing home from close range on 29 minutes after Alex Pattison crossed from close to the right-hand byline.

Leading marksman Armstrong doubled the away lead 20 minutes into the second period, netting his seventh goal in 10 matches following good work by Jack Muldoon and Lloyd Kerry in the build up.

Receiving the ball from Kerry inside the penalty area, the ex-MIddlesbrough striker bundled his way past Carl Piergianni before beating the advancing Jayson Leutwiler.