Aldi's new Paris Olympics Kevin the Carrot eclipsed by other Team GB collector items
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot is faster, higher and stronger than ever before as a new Team GB limited edition toy but in true Olympic Games style, he’s got fierce competition. Team GB Kevin is ready to compete in a fetching Union Jack headband in this week’s Specialbuys release.
The new toy is only available from this Thursday - July 25 - along with a range of other Paris 2024 sports gear. But there’s also limited edition Team GB rubber ducks in four sporty designs that is catching the eye of collectors plus the chance for parents to grab savings on sports equipment.
Here’s everything you need to know about the new Aldi Olympic deals and where to preview the champion items so you don’t drop the ball.
New Kevin the Carrot toy at Aldi
Collectors will be clamouring to get their hands on the 35cm tall toy.
The new Team GB Kevin the Carrot toy costs £3.99 and you can get a first look on the Aldi website here. It is part of the middle aisle Specialbuys this week that follows on from a special Easter Kevin the Carrot.
Normally restricted to Christmas releases, Kevin has been branching out to the rest of the year.
Team GB rubber ducks to collect
Slightly cheaper and just as eyecatching and patriotic are the Team GB rubber ducks from Aldi. They cost £3.49 each and come in four designs.
Shoppers can choose from a winning blue duck with a gold medal around his neck, another with a football, a red skateboarder and a basketball-playing duck. Aldi is already pitching them as one for collectors to find all four.
Paris Olympic Games and sports Specialbuys at Aldi
Olympics fans can also get Team GB water bottles in white, red or blue for £2.99 from Thursday. They have Paris and the Olympic rings emblazoned on them along with the British lion.
For those inspired to try out some of the sports in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, there’s a Team GB Netball Size 5 for £9.99, along with a similar sized basketball for the same price or a football, again with the Team GB logo and Olympic rings for £9.99.
With hopes of medals from the British gymnasts, Aldi is selling a folding gymnastics mat for £24.99 for other young budding stars of the future.
There’s also a badminton set for £12.99 featuring two rackets, five nylon shuttlecocks, eight plastic cones and a foam ball in a bag.
A Children’s Speed Badminton set by Crane is also £12.99 with a similar contents.
Aldi’s Team GB items go on sale in-store on Thursday but stocks will not be replenished once sold.