The barbecuing myth that ‘dirt adds flavour’ is dangerous health risk

The barbecuing myths that ‘dirt adds flavour’ and ‘flames kill off bacteria’ are dangerous health risks, according to an expert.

Professor Christopher Elliott, founder of the Institute for Global Food Security at Queen’s University Belfast, revealed such notions pose a serious health risk to those across the country heading into BBQ season.

A laissez-faire approach to cleaning your barbecue, including not checking the internal temperature of your meat or simply scraping a grill ‘clean’, could leave you – and your guests – in a spot of bother.

It comes after research of 2,000 barbecue enthusiasts found one in six (15 per cent) believe flames kill off bacteria – with 27 per cent confident dirt adds flavour.

Professor Elliott, who is consulting with Oven Pride, commissioned the research to launch its ‘Grill With Pride’ campaign to encourage people to properly scrub their barbecue and grill regularly, said: “A dirty grill is not a badge of honour – it’s a serious health risk.

“The belief that fire sterilises everything is a dangerous myth.

“Some bacteria – like E. coli and Salmonella – can survive if the grill isn’t properly cleaned.”

“What’s more concerning is how many people believe this.

“High heat doesn’t guarantee a clean surface. Bacteria can survive in grease traps and cold spots.

"And when that grease builds up, it doesn’t just stay put – it flares up, scorches your food, and can even start a fire.”

The survey also found 24 per cent have considered their grill is clean following a good scrape and 11 per cent have even thought it ok to pick up raw and cooked foods with the same utensils.

Of the barbecue owners polled, excluding the grill itself, almost a quarter (22 per cent) had never bothered to clean theirs.

Other hygiene ‘sins’ committed include not covering food to protect it from insects, leaving produce out in the open for too long, and putting things back on after they’d fallen on the floor.

When asked how frequently you should clean your barbecue, 16 per cent thought you only needed to give it a scrub ‘sometimes’.

Of those who have never bothered, barring the grill, 35 per cent never thought you needed to, and 23 per cent considered the job too messy and unpleasant.

But 28 per cent admitted they haven’t bothered using theirs because it was too dirty or they didn’t want to have to clean it.

And 48 per cent of barbecue owners see the level of cleanliness required as different to that required in their kitchen.

As a result, 18 per cent are buying a new one at least every two years, with those replacing them doing so due to them rusting over time or being worn out.

Despite a laxer approach outdoors, 42 per cent are more worried about germs and bacteria when it comes to barbecues compared to traditional indoor food prep.

Professor Christopher Elliott, speaking in partnership with Oven Pride, added: “Outdoor cooking should follow the same food safety standards as your indoor kitchen.

“Treat your BBQ like a pan or chopping board – clean it after every use. Fire alone won’t protect your food or your health.”

When cleaning their grill – 36 per cent used a grill brush to scrape it clean, followed by 35 per cent who give it a soak in soapy water.

More than half (54 per cent) of all barbecue owners polled, via OnePoll, said they’d be surprised if theirs had large amounts of bacteria housed in them.

Professor Christopher Elliot added: “With barbecues, the best flavour comes from the smoke, the heat, and the food – not last week’s leftover burgers.

“Cleaning your grill is the simplest way to ensure a safe, tasty summer – and as a bonus, you’ll also avoid inviting pests into your garden.”

“If you wouldn’t cook on a dirty pan, don’t cook on a dirty grill.”

When asked how frequently you should clean your barbecue, 16 per cent thought you only needed to scrub it ‘sometimes' | Shutterstock

Top 10 dodgy things adults have done when cooking on the BBQ:

Not checking the internal temperature of meat Scraping the grill clean Not cleaning the grill after each use Believing flames kill off bacteria Not covering food to protect from insects Leaving cooked food out in the open for too long Putting things back on the barbecue after it’s fallen on the floor Using the same utensils to pick up raw and cooked foods Never actually cleaning the barbecue itself Not properly storing leftovers